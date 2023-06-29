Happy Thursday!
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.
HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 11 AM THURSDAY.
Grab the sunglasses and stay cool.
It's already a toasty start to the day with sunshine.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the upper 90s, near 100.
Feels like temperatures at least 110.
Rain chance: 10%--mainly for those closer to the TN River and NE MS.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Near record temperatures Friday with the deadly heat continuing through Saturday. We "cool" down slightly by early next week with a rain chance.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
LOOKING AHEAD: Deadly heat starting Thursday through the weekend as temperatures will be in the triple digits FEELING like at least 110. Make sure to find ways to cool down. Rain chance by Sunday. Temperatures will fall near normal for July 4.
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105-115 degrees.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still hot with highs in the low 90s.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: