FOX13 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Another oppressively hot Saturday is ahead for us as Heat and Humidity will rule the day in more than one way.

Risk zone

Excessive Heat Warning:


  • Until 8 p.m. for the entire Mid-South
  • Heat Indices will likely exceed 115° in many places
  • Heat Illness is something that will be a big problem for people who are out in the heat for prolonged amounts of time or are more susceptible to heat, including pets

Severe Thunderstorm Watch



There is now a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for the following counties:

  • TN: Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, Crockett, McNairy
  • AR: Poinsett, Mississippi

Storm Chances:


  • The Heat and Humidity are already fueling storms this morning, making for a volatile and very moisture-rich air mass across the area
  • We have already seen fast-developing pop-up storms with heavy rain, hail, and lightning
  • As temperatures and humidity increase, so does the chance for these storms to pop up
  • Damaging wind and hail are the primary threat...but with that also comes the threat of power outages

Looking Ahead:



  • Even though the heat index will drop off significantly after today, it will still be in triple digits. I would not be surprised if we see a Heat Advisory issued for at least some counties
  • Otherwise, rain chances return to the forecast as a front brings an unsettled pattern across our forecast...bringing temperatures back down to more average numbers and yes, you do see the 80s on your 7 Day, and this time as a HIGH​ temperature. I am pretty excited about it.
  • Back to the rain, it won't be a washout every day but, we need the relief so, I'm sure most of us are happy with what we can get.

