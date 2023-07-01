Another oppressively hot Saturday is ahead for us as Heat and Humidity will rule the day in more than one way.
Excessive Heat Warning:
- Until 8 p.m. for the entire Mid-South
- Heat Indices will likely exceed 115° in many places
- Heat Illness is something that will be a big problem for people who are out in the heat for prolonged amounts of time or are more susceptible to heat, including pets
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
There is now a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for the following counties:
- TN: Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, Crockett, McNairy
- AR: Poinsett, Mississippi
Storm Chances:
- The Heat and Humidity are already fueling storms this morning, making for a volatile and very moisture-rich air mass across the area
- We have already seen fast-developing pop-up storms with heavy rain, hail, and lightning
- As temperatures and humidity increase, so does the chance for these storms to pop up
- Damaging wind and hail are the primary threat...but with that also comes the threat of power outages
Looking Ahead:
- Even though the heat index will drop off significantly after today, it will still be in triple digits. I would not be surprised if we see a Heat Advisory issued for at least some counties
- Otherwise, rain chances return to the forecast as a front brings an unsettled pattern across our forecast...bringing temperatures back down to more average numbers and yes, you do see the 80s on your 7 Day, and this time as a HIGH temperature. I am pretty excited about it.
- Back to the rain, it won't be a washout every day but, we need the relief so, I'm sure most of us are happy with what we can get.
