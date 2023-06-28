WATCH: Possible morning thunderstorms before more sizzling temps, muggy weather in the Mid-South

Happy Wednesday!
 
HEAT ADVISORY FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FOR PARTS OF THE MID-SOUTH.
Heat Warning
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.
 
Hydrate and limit your outside time Wednesday.
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with passing clouds and showers to our west.
 
Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb to the mid-90s, FEELING like 101 degrees.
Today's Weather
Rain chance: <20% -- no threat severe.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
Heat Explainer
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Deadly heat starting Thursday through the weekend as temperatures will be in the triple digits FEELING like at least 110. Make sure to find ways to cool down. Rain chance by Sunday. Temperatures will fall near normal for July 4.
Record Highs
Thursday: Sizzling! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105-115 degrees.

Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105-115 degrees.

Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.

Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still hot with highs in the low 90s.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News