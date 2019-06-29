- Visibility is low across north MS as dense fog has formed
- This afternoon expect a few pop-up showers and hot temps
- Highs will top out near 90 with feel like temps in the mid-90s
- Over the next few days feel like temps will top out near 100
- Make sure you’re staying hydrated and checking your backseat!
- The afternoon pop-up pattern will also stick around through the 4th
- Watch the video above for the latest on this hot stretch of weather.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}