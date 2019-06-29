  • Expect pop-up showers and hot temps across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Visibility is low across north MS as dense fog has formed
    • This afternoon expect a few pop-up showers and hot temps
    • Highs will top out near 90 with feel like temps in the mid-90s
    • Over the next few days feel like temps will top out near 100
    • Make sure you’re staying hydrated and checking your backseat!
    • The afternoon pop-up pattern will also stick around through the 4th
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this hot stretch of weather.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories