Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
An Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are draped over Memphis and all of the Mid-South until 8 p.m. Saturday.
A Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms exist for western Tennessee, northeastern Arkansas and Misouri's Bootheel Saturday. High winds, heavy rain leading to flooding and frequent hail are the primary threats. Large hail and tornadoes are secondary threats. The best chance for stormy weather will be between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday.
There is a Marginal Risk in the Mid-South's extreme north, Sunday.
Tonight will be very warm and muggy.
Tomorrow and Sunday will be dangerously hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Very warm and humid. Overnight lwos in the mid and upper 70s. Heat indices in the 80s.
Saturday: Hazardous heat and humidity with morning and midday showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Sunday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Monday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Tuesday: Relief arrives. Mostly sunny. Warm and much less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
