Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
Excessive Heat Warning for Memphis and all of the Mid-South until 8 p.m. Friday.
We continue to swelter. Oppressive heat and humidity dominate the region tonight and Friday.
Thursday is Day 6 of 90-plus degree temperatures with more to come.
On average, heat waves are getting longer and becoming more frequent.
It was hotter in Memphis than Cairo, Egypt.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Hot and humid. Evening temps in the 90s. Nighttime temps in the upper 70s and 80s. Heat indices in the upper 80s.
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105-115 degrees.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Seasonably hot with hiths near 90 degrees.