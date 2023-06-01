Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
Isolated showers disappear this evening, and it remains very warm through dinnertime. Tonight will be fair and warm.
Tomorrow will be hot and more humid with additional isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High heat remains this weekend and early next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Isolated showers dissipate by sunset and afterward. Partly cloudy to fair skies overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.
Friday: Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the low and middle 90s.
Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Sunday: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
