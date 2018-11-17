Fall is back with comfortable highs this weekend

- Fall is back with comfortable highs in the 60s under a sunny sky
- Rain works in late Sunday evening with just isolated showers expected
- Rain moves out early Monday morning and temps take a dip
- Highs on Monday through Wednesday will be in the 50s
- Thanksgiving and Black Friday will see morning lows in the mid-30s/low 40s and highs near 60
- We stay mostly dry until Friday night
- Watch the video above for a peek at your Thanksgiving forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Serial killer who confessed to about 90 murders tied to Memphis woman's killing, police say
- Deputies searching for murder suspect following barricade situation at Memphis home
- Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old baby, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}