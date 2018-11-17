  • Fall is back with comfortable highs this weekend

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Fall is back with comfortable highs in the 60s under a sunny sky
    • Rain works in late Sunday evening with just isolated showers expected
    • Rain moves out early Monday morning and temps take a dip
    • Highs on Monday through Wednesday will be in the 50s
    • Thanksgiving and Black Friday will see morning lows in the mid-30s/low 40s and highs near 60
    • We stay mostly dry until Friday night
    • Watch the video above for a peek at your Thanksgiving forecast!
       

