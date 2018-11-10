- “Feel Like” temperatures expected to be below 32 until lunch. Highs will top out near 40
- Clouds build in tomorrow with another morning below 32 and highs reaching the mid-40s
- Rain moves in Monday morning with scattered showers through Monday evening
- As the rain moves out we could see a brief transition to flurries overnight Monday into Tuesday
- No accumulation expected at this time
- Things stay dry and unseasonably cool through the remainder of the week
- Watch the video above for a weekend forecast breakdown!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Regional One employee fired after wearing controversial shirt to voting poll in Mississippi
- Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside Mid-South apartments
- Memphis man murdered months after graduating from Central High, family says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}