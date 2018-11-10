  • "Feel Like" temperatures expected to be below 32 until lunch

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    • “Feel Like” temperatures expected to be below 32 until lunch. Highs will top out near 40
    • Clouds build in tomorrow with another morning below 32 and highs reaching the mid-40s
    • Rain moves in Monday morning with scattered showers through Monday evening
    • As the rain moves out we could see a brief transition to flurries overnight Monday into Tuesday
    • No accumulation expected at this time
    • Things stay dry and unseasonably cool through the remainder of the week
