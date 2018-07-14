- A heat advisory has been issued for all of the Mid-South until 9 PM tonight
- An air quality warning has also been issued for Shelby, Crittenden and Desoto counties
- Limit outdoor activity this afternoon and drink plenty of water
- “Feel like” temperatures will be in the 100s for most of the day
- Isolated rain chances today with slightly higher rain chances for Sun – Tue
- Temperatures see a brief cool-down next week
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your weekend forecast!
