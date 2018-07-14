  • "Feel like" temperatures will be in the 100s for most of the day

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • A heat advisory has been issued for all of the Mid-South until 9 PM tonight
    • An air quality warning has also been issued for Shelby, Crittenden and Desoto counties
    • Limit outdoor activity this afternoon and drink plenty of water
    • “Feel like” temperatures will be in the 100s for most of the day
    • Isolated rain chances today with slightly higher rain chances for Sun – Tue
    • Temperatures see a brief cool-down next week
    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of your weekend forecast!

