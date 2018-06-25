  • ‘Feel Like' temperatures will be in the triple digits across the Mid-South

    • The heat and the humidity will be the story over the coming days
    • ‘Feel Like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits in the afternoons
    • Stay hydrated and check your backseat!
    • The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday
    • Rain chances stay low through the work week
