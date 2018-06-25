- The heat and the humidity will be the story over the coming days
- ‘Feel Like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits in the afternoons
- Stay hydrated and check your backseat!
- The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday
- Rain chances stay low through the work week
- Watch the video above for the breakdown of your work week!
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: Severe weather knocks down power lines, trees in Memphis
- DA's office teams up with local churches to help Memphis motorists with suspended licenses
- Half-naked 'mental consumer' stabs woman in head inside Mississippi Target store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}