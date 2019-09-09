Feel like temps in triple digits forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS,Tenn -
- Another quiet, warm evening across the Mid-South, with morning temps in the 70s.
- Hot and humid Monday, with highs in the mid 90s, feel like temps in the triple digits!
- Heat and humidity linger through the next week.
- Slight chance of afternoon pop ups Tuesday, but things stay relatively dry through the end of the week.
- Low rain chances for the weekend.
