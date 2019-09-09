  • Feel like temps in triple digits forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete

      MEMPHIS,Tenn -
    • Another quiet, warm evening across the Mid-South, with morning temps in the 70s.
    • Hot and humid Monday, with highs in the mid 90s, feel like temps in the triple digits!
    • Heat and humidity linger through the next week.
    • Slight chance of afternoon pop ups Tuesday, but things stay relatively dry through the end of the week.
    • Low rain chances for the weekend.
       

