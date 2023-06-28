Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still hot with highs in the low 90s.
