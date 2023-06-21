WATCH: Warm temps for the first day of Summer

Happy Wednesday!
 
Hydrate and grab the sunglasses.
 
It's a warm start to the day with patchy fog.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid/upper 80s.
 
FEELS like temperatures in the low 90s.
 
Temp Comparison June 21
Rain chance: 20%.
 
Rain Tracker June 21
Winds: 10/15 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: A low rain chance until the end of the weekend with near/below average temperatures. Feels like temperatures get into the triple digits by Sunday. 
 
Heating Up June 21
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms, not as warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News