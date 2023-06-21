Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms, not as warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.
