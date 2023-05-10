A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties.
The leak discovered in the Arkabutla Dam is still being addressed.
Wednesday evening will be warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight.
Afterward, it will be mostly cloudy overnight with scattered showers Thursday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return from the south and west Thursday afternoon. The risk for heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging hail will exist.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and storms, mostly before midnight. Warm with scattered showers at dawn. Overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday: Warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. Somes storms may be strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.
Saturday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.
Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.