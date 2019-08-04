  • FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Shelby County, isolated showers expected in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Shelby County until 5:15 p.m.

    • A few isolated showers are expected this morning in the Mid-South
    • One to two inches of rain so far - one to two more could occur
    • Rain & storm chances increase after 2 p.m. today and dwindle after 9 p.m.
    • Feel like temps will be in the upper 90s for the next few days
    • Isolated afternoon showers are in the forecast through Thursday
    • A cold front increases rain chances by Friday and Saturday
