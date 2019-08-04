MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Shelby County until 5:15 p.m.
- A few isolated showers are expected this morning in the Mid-South
- One to two inches of rain so far - one to two more could occur
- Rain & storm chances increase after 2 p.m. today and dwindle after 9 p.m.
- Feel like temps will be in the upper 90s for the next few days
- Isolated afternoon showers are in the forecast through Thursday
- A cold front increases rain chances by Friday and Saturday
- Watch the video above for the latest on today’s rain chance!
