Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight Friday. It remains warm and muggy overnight.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indexes in the low 90s.
Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.
Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Monday: Sunny and hot. High in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.
