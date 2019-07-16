FOX13 viewing area under Flash Flood warnings, watches

⚠️FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR SHELBY AND DESOTO COUNTY UNTIL 3:15 PM
⚠️FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE FOX13 VIEWING AREA.
- You don't want to forget the umbrella.
- Rain is on the radar with scattered showers/storms expected the rest of the day.
- Rain chance: 80%.
- Heavy rain will be the primary threat with damaging wind gusts a secondary threat.
- Rainfall totals today through tomorrow morning will be 1" to 3".
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid-80s.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
