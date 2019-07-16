  • FOX13 viewing area under Flash Flood warnings, watches

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    ⚠️FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR SHELBY AND DESOTO COUNTY UNTIL 3:15 PM

    ⚠️FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE FOX13 VIEWING AREA.

    • You don't want to forget the umbrella.
    • Rain is on the radar with scattered showers/storms expected the rest of the day.
    • Rain chance: 80%.
    • Heavy rain will be the primary threat with damaging wind gusts a secondary threat.
    • Rainfall totals today through tomorrow morning will be 1" to 3". 
    • Winds: 10/15 mph. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid-80s.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories