Freeze warning in effect tonight for the Mid-South

👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT THRU FRIDAY MORNING.
- COLD tonight! Freeze Warning goes into effect from midnight through 9 a.m, tomorrow
- Cold trick-or-treat weather as well – windchills this evening in the mid-30’s
- Air temp drops to 32° or colder by 6 am Friday morning
- Clear, sunny and dry Friday with a high near 51°
- Cooler than normal temps into the weekend and into next week
- A classic Fall weekend ahead – cool days, cold mornings and evenings
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
