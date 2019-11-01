  • Freeze warning in effect tonight for the Mid-South

    👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN!  FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT THRU FRIDAY MORNING.

    • COLD tonight!  Freeze Warning goes into effect from midnight through 9 a.m, tomorrow
    • Cold trick-or-treat weather as well – windchills this evening in the mid-30’s
    • Air temp drops to 32° or colder by 6 am Friday morning
    • Clear, sunny and dry Friday with a high near 51°
    • Cooler than normal temps into the weekend and into next week
    • A classic Fall weekend ahead – cool days, cold mornings and evenings
