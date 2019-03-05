  • Freezing wind chills expected across Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • COLD overnight and tomorrow
    • Temps will remain well below freezing until roughly lunchtime Tuesday
    • Early windchill readings Tuesday will be near 10°
    • The region will warm slightly each day this week building into Saturday
    • Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday
    • Monitoring the potential for storms on Saturday
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

