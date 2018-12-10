  • Frigid Monday ahead for the Mid-South, highs will struggle to reach the 40s

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s this morning
    • Layer up before you head out!
    • Highs will struggle to get into the 40s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky
    • Morning lows will once again be in the 20s on Tuesday morning
    • Highs will see a slow warm up with 50s returning by Thursday
    • High rain chances also return by Thursday and take us through the end of the week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories