Frigid Monday ahead for the Mid-South, highs will struggle to reach the 40s

- A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s this morning
- Layer up before you head out!
- Highs will struggle to get into the 40s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky
- Morning lows will once again be in the 20s on Tuesday morning
- Highs will see a slow warm up with 50s returning by Thursday
- High rain chances also return by Thursday and take us through the end of the week
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
