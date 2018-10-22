Frost Advisory issued for most of the Mid-South

- A frost advisory has been issued for many communities in the Mid-South for Monday morning
- This means temperatures will be near 35 and frost could form
- Cover or bring inside temperature sensitive plants and make sure small animals have adequate outdoor shelter
- Below average temperatures expected all week with highs in the 50s and 60s
- Forecasting plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week
- Watch the video above for a look at your chilly Monday morning forecast!
