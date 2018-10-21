Frost possible in areas around the Mid-South

- Cold and dry air arrives tonight dropping morning lows into the 30s and 40s
- Frost is possible in areas around the Mid-South Sunday and Monday morning
- Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 50s under sunny skies
- Things stay unseasonably cool and dry this week until we reach Thursday
- Watch the video above for your chilly forecast!
