- You’ll need the jacket all day, as temperature remain chilly across the area.
- Sunny skies dominate this afternoon—with highs only warming to the lower 50s.
- Clear skies and cold temperatures return overnight--- with patchy frost developing by morning.
- A chilly weekend ahead, with temperatures remaining 10°+ cooler than average.
- Low rain chances return by Tuesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee lawmakers push for college athletes to get paid
- Memphis tourism: ESPN GameDay expected to generate millions of dollars to Memphis economy
- Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}