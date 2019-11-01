  • Get ready for a cold day! Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m.

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:

     FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire FOX13 viewing area until 9 a.m.

    • Grab the coats! Temperatures currently in the low to mid 30s.
    • A little warmer this afternoon, but temps only warm to 52°
    • A chilly weekend ahead, with temperatures remaining 10°+ cooler than average.
    • Low rain chances return by Tuesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories