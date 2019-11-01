FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire FOX13 viewing area until 9 a.m.
- Grab the coats! Temperatures currently in the low to mid 30s.
- A little warmer this afternoon, but temps only warm to 52°
- A chilly weekend ahead, with temperatures remaining 10°+ cooler than average.
- Low rain chances return by Tuesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee lawmakers push for college athletes to get paid
- Memphis tourism: ESPN GameDay expected to generate millions of dollars to Memphis economy
- Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}