Get ready for a Golden Bowtie Weekend!

- A Golden Bowtie Weekend forecast
- Sunshine and 70s today and tomorrow
- Rising temperatures through next week
- Next rain chance moves in Wednesday
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
