- Grab the thin jacket and have the umbrella.
- Showers are on radar.
- Temperatures are cool now, and will warm up to the upper 50s, low 60s this afternoon.
- Winds: 5/10 MPH.
- AM rain chance: 40%--low threat severe.
- Strong to severe storms possible for Wednesday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
