  • Grab a light jacket and have an umbrella ready in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Grab the thin jacket and have the umbrella. 
    • Showers are on radar.
    • Temperatures are cool now, and will warm up to the upper 50s, low 60s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 5/10 MPH.
    • AM rain chance: 40%--low threat severe. 
    • Strong to severe storms possible for Wednesday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts. 
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

     

