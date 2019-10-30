  • Grab the jacket and umbrella, storms possible this afternoon

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • It's cloudy with rain on radar across the Mid South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Rain chance: 90%.
    • Isolated strong to severe storms possible late this evening in NE Mississippi. Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Rainfall totals: 1"-3"+.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Near freezing temperatures in store for the Mid South Friday morning
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

