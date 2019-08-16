Grab the sunglasses! Humidity climbs and afternoon highs reach lower 90s

- A warm start this morning, temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 70s.
- You’ll want to grab the sunglasses before you leave the house—sunny skies dominate Friday’s forecast.
- Going to be a scorcher—afternoon highs near 93°, with feel like temperatures near 102°
- Humidity climbs as we head into the weekend.
- Low rain chances and warm temperatures take us into next week.
