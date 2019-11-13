- Make sure to have the heavy coat and sunglasses for today.
- It's a bitterly cold start to the day with mostly clear skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 40s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next several days with no rain.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Lead testing results released for Shelby County Schools
- Person arrested in connection with the domestic homicide in DeSoto County, sheriff says
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}