Great weather across the Mid-South next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Unseasonably cool temperatures will be the story for the next few days here in the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the 80s with average August afternoon highs normally at 91.
While this cool down is inviting on its own, humidity levels are also down. This means the mugginess will be a bit more tolerable and even comfortable through Friday.
Enjoy this nice break in summertime heat and humidity because we return to seasonal average this weekend. Afternoons with muggy and temperatures near 90 – feeling more like the mid to upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Next week temperatures look to stay in the low 90s with higher humidity and that doesn’t seem to change much in the long-range forecast.
Models indicate the warm weather takes us into the first full week of September.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}