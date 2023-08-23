WATCH: Hazy, hot and humid weather to stick around in the Mid-South through week

Happy Wednesday!
 
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING + HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING.
 
Grab the sunglasses and water.
 
It's a warm start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
 
Watch out for patchy fog.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 90s, near 100.
 
Feels like temperatures up to 115.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Triple digit air temperatures through part of the weekend. 
 
We cool down by early next week with a slight rain chance. 

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.

