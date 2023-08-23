We cool down by early next week with a slight rain chance.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.
Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
