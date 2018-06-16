  • Heat Advisory: 'Extreme heat' headed to the Mid-South this weekend, 105 heat index expected

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Highs will be in the mid 90s with ‘feel like’ temperatures in the low 100s
    • A heat advisory has been issued for all of the Mid-South until 7 PM tonight
    • To stay safe during this high heat please drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, avoid long stints outside, take plenty of breaks if have to be outside and check your backseat when you turn off the car.
    • Low rain chances today with a slightly higher coverage Sunday
    • Low 90s and low rain chances stick around through next week
    • Watch the video above for a look at your hot forecast!

    Heat Advisory Related Stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat Advisory: 'Extreme heat' headed to the Mid-South this weekend, 105…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South under Code Orange air quality alert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat index of 100-plus degrees expected this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hazmat situation blocking traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humid, rainy weather expected Wednesday night