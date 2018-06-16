Heat Advisory: 'Extreme heat' headed to the Mid-South this weekend, 105 heat index expected

- Highs will be in the mid 90s with ‘feel like’ temperatures in the low 100s
- A heat advisory has been issued for all of the Mid-South until 7 PM tonight
- To stay safe during this high heat please drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, avoid long stints outside, take plenty of breaks if have to be outside and check your backseat when you turn off the car.
- Low rain chances today with a slightly higher coverage Sunday
- Low 90s and low rain chances stick around through next week
