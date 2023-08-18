Good morning!
We are tracking increasing heat and humidity throughout the week. Highs today will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will approach 105 degrees. There is a chance that the heat advisories get expanded again as we head through the afternoon.
We are also continuing to track hurricane Hilary as it approaches a landfall later this afternoon on the Baja of California in Mexico. It is likely to weaken into a tropical storm in a few hours before landfall. The wind is not the major impact with Hilary, it will be the years worth of rain falling in a few days across the desert SW. This will likely be a historic storm not only for Mexico but for Southern California as well.
TODAYS FORECAST:
HEAT ADVISORIES: Heat advisories are in place due to the likelihood of heat indices during the afternoon between 105-110 degrees. We have these in place from 12 PM - 7 PM tonight. They now include all of East Arkansas, counties along the MS River in W TN as well as about half of N MS. This does include Shelby County and Memphis.
Highs nearing 97 degrees with a heat index between 100-110 degrees.
7 DAY FORECAST:
Staying hot and humid. Little to no chance of rain as we head through this week. Rain chances likely do NOT increase until we get passed next weekend. The high heat will likely continue into September...
