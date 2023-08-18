WATCH: Heat Advisory in parts of Mid-South, temps continue to rise

Good morning!

We are tracking increasing heat and humidity throughout the week. Highs today will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will approach 105 degrees. There is a chance that the heat advisories get expanded again as we head through the afternoon.

tropical potential

We are also continuing to track hurricane Hilary as it approaches a landfall later this afternoon on the Baja of California in Mexico. It is likely to weaken into a tropical storm in a few hours before landfall. The wind is not the major impact with Hilary, it will be the years worth of rain falling in a few days across the desert SW. This will likely be a historic storm not only for Mexico but for Southern California as well.

hurricane hilary

TODAYS FORECAST:

heat index

HEAT ADVISORIES: Heat advisories are in place due to the likelihood of heat indices during the afternoon between 105-110 degrees. We have these in place from 12 PM - 7 PM tonight. They now include all of East Arkansas, counties along the MS River in W TN as well as about half of N MS. This does include Shelby County and Memphis.

Heat alerts

Highs nearing 97 degrees with a heat index between 100-110 degrees.

today forecast

7 DAY FORECAST:

Staying hot and humid. Little to no chance of rain as we head through this week. Rain chances likely do NOT increase until we get passed next weekend. The high heat will likely continue into September...

7 day forecast (heat alerts)
HERE IS THE FORECAST:  
 
SUNDAY: Cooler morning, turning hot and humid throughout the day. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 100-105 for most of the Mid-South. Heat Advisories for parts of the region. High of 97 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
 
MONDAY: The beginning of the work week will be hot and humid. We are expecting heat alerts all week with highs nearing 100 degrees ad a heat index above 110 possible. High of 99 degrees. Winds S 0-5mph.
 
TUESDAY: Possibly the first day of the year when we hit 100 degrees in Memphis. Highs near 100 with a heat index above 110 degrees possible. Heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are likely. High of 100 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Highs again approaching or just above 100 degrees. The humidity will soar as the heat index tops out above 110 degrees. No chance of rain all week. High of 100 degrees. Winds S 0-5mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News