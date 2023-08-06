A Heat Advisory is still in place for some of our counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. Though Shelby has been removed, expect it to still be in triple digits.
We are seeing a little bit of a break in the heat but another advisory may be needed over parts of northern Mississippi on Monday.
The bigger story on Sunday will be storms.
One during the day from the afternoon through the evening but the more concerning, not due to severity but timing, is the overnight threat into Monday's early morning commute for back to school.
A Level 2 threat with damaging winds as the main threat followed by hail. Localized heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding and power outages is a big concern as we get ready for back to school.
Monday could see another round of severe weather, specifically along and north of Interstate 40 with the same threats.
The next threat comes Wednesday into the evening, though details are still being ironed out on that system. At this point, it looks like it will be impacting northeast Arkansas through the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee into the evening.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-90s with a heat index between 100-110 degrees. Heat advisories are up for most of the Mid-South. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW between 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Scattered thunderstorms during the morning and into the afternoon. Highs in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The storm chances will include heavy rainfall and a chance for localized flooding. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also possible. Storms continue into the evening. High of 88 degrees. Winds W between 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. The chance for a few isolated storms throughout the day. Highs in the 80s with a heat index only in the lower 90s. High of 87 degrees. Winds E between 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early in the day with an increase in clouds and chances for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The threats will likely include heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Some stronger storms look possible. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW between 5-10 mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Southeast Memphis
- Roxie's Grocery store honored by Shelby County commissioners after more than 35 years in business
- Husband of missing Cordova woman pleads guilty to murder 4 years later
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives