Good Saturday Morning everyone, get ready for a HOT stretch of weather and the possibility of storms.
The HEAT :
A Heat Advisory is now in effect for areas along and west of the Mississippi River on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Memphis is projected to be at 110°, so we could see some areas in the Delta reaching closer to 115° so, an Excessive Heat Warning may be needed for a few counties. This will be the FIRST time we hit 100° feel-like temperatures and this is the FIRST time a Heat Advisory has been issued this year.
Severe Weather Threat :
The Level 1 out of 5 Risk for Saturday night into Sunday morning has been expanded further south and east due to some uncertainty in the storm track.
The Level 2 out of 5 Risk and Level 1 out of 5 Risk have been trimmed back slightly for Sunday but could be expanded or upgraded between now and Sunday.
Two rounds of strong to severe storms are forecast for Sunday; One in the early morning hours and another one in the afternoon to evening hours.
The second round of storms will have a more volatile air mass to work with as humidity peaks by mid-afternoon.
Models suggest a good potential for a highly-organized complex of storms that could evolve into a bow echo with widespread damaging winds.
Storm Break Down :
The first round of storms will be more isolated in nature with a threat of damaging winds. Timing is overnight June 25, 3 a.m. - 9 a.m.
The second round of storms has a higher potential for strong to severe storms and could easily pack a punch with the winds. Large hail remains a primary threat as well as we have seen A LOT lately across the county. Timing would be in the afternoon through the evening, the latest model run suggests around 4 - 5 p.m. arrival.
A secondary threat of a couple of brief tornadoes is also possible, but still low.
If the bowing line develops, winds could exceed 65 mph and cause significant damage.
Once we see the storms pass we get a brief dip in temperatures before we see a Heat Wave towards the end of the week where would could very well hit the century mark or 100° for the first time this year.
