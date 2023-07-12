Welcome to Wednesday evening,
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Memphis and most of the Mid-South and has been extended until 7 a.m., Friday.
Tonight will be muggy and very warm.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with showers and storms possible in the morning and in the late afternoon and evening.
We have a level 1 out of 5 for the risk of strong to severe storms, too.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Becoming more muggy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and late afternoon and evening. Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices up to 110 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible.
Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible.
Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible.
Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
