Happy Saturday everyone:
Expect hot and humid conditions across this Mid-South with a minimum heat index of 105° this afternoon.
Our Heat Advisory stays firmly in place for today. I expect most of the area to be put under an Advisory tomorrow as well, even if out of caution, especially for the Memphis area and south into N MS and portions of E AR.
What’s new:
Tonight there is a low chance and low threat for strong to severe storms coming out of the Bootheel into NW TN counties like Dyer. This would be later tonight closer to sunset. It comes with a level 1 of 5 risk for storms that have a primary risk of damaging winds.
That same risk slides south Sunday covering the entire Mid-South, although confidence is low with the risk level being 1 out of 5, Sunday afternoon could see storms with damaging winds as the primary threat followed by heavy rain and hail as secondary threats.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109°+. WSW wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105° or more for many.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of thundershowers. Partly sunny with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 75.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 96.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 79.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of thundershowers . Sunny and hot with a high near 99.
Thank You!
