A heat advisory covers most of the Mid-South from noon until 7 p.m. with heat indices expected to reach 108.
LEVEL 2/5 THREAT STRONG STORMS SOUTH OF I-40.
Most of the Mid-South, including Shelby County, is under a level 2/5 risk zone on Wednesday. Strong storms, damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats with this round of storms.
Northern parts of the FOX13 viewing area, including Covington, are under a level 1/5 risk with this round of storms and can expect lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms possible. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices 100 to 110 degrees. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny, warm and more comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. highs in the mid-80s.
