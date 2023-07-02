Another HOT day ahead but the good news is, not quite as hot as it has been in the days prior.
Heat Advisory:
From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the majority of the area is under a Heat Advisory. These areas are expected to feel around 105 degrees.
Areas that are not included will still likely be in triple-digit heat but weren't quite in the criteria for the Advisory
It could be extended into the holiday as triple-digit heat indices continue, although if it is, expect the coverage area to continue to be trimmed back
Storm Threat:
The threat of storms has increased today to a level 2 out of 5 Risk for the entire Mid-South
Damaging Winds and small hail will still be the primary threat with power outages still looming
These storms are scattered in nature and are heat and humidity driven, powered with sunshine as extra fuel to the fire
This is ahead of a cold front that will continue to bring instability to the area
Looking Ahead:
Expect the Fourth of July to be similar, hot and humid but not a Wash-Out...there will be some pop up thunderstorms but, you will need the break from the heat anyways
Later in the week rain and storm chances increase and will be monitored
By next weekend the 80s are back on the board and it is so nice to see them back as High temperatures instead of Lows...and with Lows in the 60s...what a treat after all this heat.
