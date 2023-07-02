WATCH: FOX13 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Another HOT day ahead but the good news is, not quite as hot as it has been in the days prior.

Heat Advisory:

Feels like forecast

From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the majority of the area is under a Heat Advisory. These areas are expected to feel around 105 degrees.

Heat advisory

Areas that are not included will still likely be in triple-digit heat but weren't quite in the criteria for the Advisory

It could be extended into the holiday as triple-digit heat indices continue, although if it is, expect the coverage area to continue to be trimmed back

Risk zone

Storm Threat:

The threat of storms has increased today to a level 2 out of 5 Risk for the entire Mid-South

Damaging Winds and small hail will still be the primary threat with power outages still looming

Weather story

These storms are scattered in nature and are heat and humidity driven, powered with sunshine as extra fuel to the fire

This is ahead of a cold front that will continue to bring instability to the area

Looking Ahead:

Expect the Fourth of July to be similar, hot and humid but not a Wash-Out...there will be some pop up thunderstorms but, you will need the break from the heat anyways

Later in the week rain and storm chances increase and will be monitored

7 day forecast

By next weekend the 80s are back on the board and it is so nice to see them back as High temperatures instead of Lows...and with Lows in the 60s...what a treat after all this heat.

