Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for Memphis and all of the Mid-South from now until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
It will likely be extended through Thursday evening.
We have a Code Orange air quality alert for Tuesday.
Please stay cool and healthy.
Dangerous heat will be here tonight, tomorrow and the rest of this work week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
