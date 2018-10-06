- The heat and humidity continue this weekend
- Afternoon ‘feel like’ temperatures stay in the 90s through Tuesday
- Tracking a mostly dry forecast until late Tuesday
- A front moves through Wednesday increasing rain chances
- Behind the front, cooler and drier air filter into the Mid-South
- Watch the video above to see when the cooler temperatures arrive!
The summer-like heat continues here in October...chose wisely when picking out those cute 'fall' outfits. #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/wlKOd1mRaf— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) October 6, 2018
