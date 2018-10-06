  • Heat and humidity continue this weekend for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • The heat and humidity continue this weekend
    • Afternoon ‘feel like’ temperatures stay in the 90s through Tuesday
    • Tracking a mostly dry forecast until late Tuesday
    • A front moves through Wednesday increasing rain chances
    • Behind the front, cooler and drier air filter into the Mid-South
    • Watch the video above to see when the cooler temperatures arrive!

     

     

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories