Happy Mother's Day!

It will be hot, and humid with isolated afternoon heat-driven showers and thunderstorms. The good news-the low threat for severe has been removed. We still could see near-record heat at 90 degrees, the record from 2018 is 92 degrees so we will watch that as the day progresses. We won't be able to get much of a break from the breeze because it is not going to be too strong, so don't count on it to cool you down.

mother's day heat 5-14
what to expect 5-14

The best chance for rain will be tomorrow afternoon into the evening. At this time, there is no threat of severe storms on Monday. 

feels like 5-14
7 day forecast 5-14

This will, however, usher in a nice transition in our weather with not only cooler temperatures but lower humidity for what will be an outstanding week ahead for the World Championship Barbeque competition.

More News