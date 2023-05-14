Happy Mother's Day!
It will be hot, and humid with isolated afternoon heat-driven showers and thunderstorms. The good news-the low threat for severe has been removed. We still could see near-record heat at 90 degrees, the record from 2018 is 92 degrees so we will watch that as the day progresses. We won't be able to get much of a break from the breeze because it is not going to be too strong, so don't count on it to cool you down.
The best chance for rain will be tomorrow afternoon into the evening. At this time, there is no threat of severe storms on Monday.
This will, however, usher in a nice transition in our weather with not only cooler temperatures but lower humidity for what will be an outstanding week ahead for the World Championship Barbeque competition.