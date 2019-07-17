Heat index of nearly 108 degrees, pop-up showers forecast for Mid-South

- Showers slowly moving out tonight through tomorrow morning
- Mild overnight temps will reach the mid-70’s by tomorrow morning
- A Heat Advisory will go into effect tomorrow from noon through 8 pm
- Heat index readings will be near 108° by Wednesday afternoon
- Pop-up afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible each day this week
- Please be aware and prepared: heat index readings each day this week is expected to be over 105°
- Slightly cooler temperatures will finally break this extended heat around next Tuesday
