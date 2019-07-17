  • Heat index of nearly 108 degrees, pop-up showers forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    • Showers slowly moving out tonight through tomorrow morning
    • Mild overnight temps will reach the mid-70’s by tomorrow morning
    • A Heat Advisory will go into effect tomorrow from noon through 8 pm
    • Heat index readings will be near 108° by Wednesday afternoon
    • Pop-up afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible each day this week
    • Please be aware and prepared:  heat index readings each day this week is expected to be over 105°
    • Slightly cooler temperatures will finally break this extended heat around next Tuesday
