- Another ‘heat advisory’ has been issued for the entire Mid-South today from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most of the day
- Higher rain chances move in for Monday and Tuesday with a 40-50% coverage
- Wednesday expected to be seasonable with lower humidity – enjoy!
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your work week forecast.
