  • Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most of the day

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Another ‘heat advisory’ has been issued for the entire Mid-South today from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most of the day
    • Higher rain chances move in for Monday and Tuesday with a 40-50% coverage
    • Wednesday expected to be seasonable with lower humidity – enjoy!
    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of your work week forecast.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories