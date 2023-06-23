Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Very warm this evening. Warm overnight with rising humidity under fair skies.
Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter. Heat indices will be in the middle and upper 90s.
Evening hotter Sunday with storms possible in the morning and then in the evening. Heat indicines between 100 and 110 degrees during the day. Alerts for heat will not be a surprise. There is a threat of sever weather.
As of 4 p.m., Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy have 50 mph winds. Little threat to land in the future.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Fair and warm with rising humidity. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.
Sunday: Hotter with scattered thunderstorms in the morning then in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives