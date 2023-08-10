Happy Thursday!
FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7 AM FOR PARTS OF MID SOUTH.
Grab the umbrella and take it slow.
It's a wet start to the day with comfortable temperatures.
This afternoon we will once again be in the 80s, feeling like the low/mid 90s.
Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Lower rain chance and rising temperatures in the low/mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will require heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for the weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
