👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT THRU FRIDAY MORNING.
- Make sure to have the coat and layers.
- It's cloudy with showers on radar moving out of the Mid South.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 40s.
- Wind chills in the 30s.
- Rain chance: <40%--mainly before morning rush hour.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, low 40s with mostly clear skies.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Near freezing temperatures in store for the Mid South Friday morning.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
