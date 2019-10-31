  • Here's the trick-or-treat forecast! Grab your coat before you head out the door

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN!  FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT THRU FRIDAY MORNING.

    • Make sure to have the coat and layers.
    • It's cloudy with showers on radar moving out of the Mid South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 40s.
    • Wind chills in the 30s.
    • Rain chance: <40%--mainly before morning rush hour.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, low 40s with mostly clear skies.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Near freezing temperatures in store for the Mid South Friday morning.
