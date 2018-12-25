Here's your Christmas Day forecast!

- After showers this morning we’re looking a drier afternoon with highs in the low 50s
- Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with highs near 60
- Showers and storms are expected all day on Thursday
- Some storms could pack a punch on Thursday with gusty winds
- Watch the video above for the latest on your Christmas forecast!
