  • Here's your Christmas Day forecast!

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    • After showers this morning we’re looking a drier afternoon with highs in the low 50s
    • Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with highs near 60
    • Showers and storms are expected all day on Thursday
    • Some storms could pack a punch on Thursday with gusty winds
