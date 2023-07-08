Good evening everyone!
We have showers and thunderstorms moving through into the evening with a chance for some gusty winds and training storms that could potentially pose a localized flooding risk. After the rain gets out of here this evening we will have a few very nice days to dry things out before we set into another very wet pattern heading into next weekend. While we get a break from the rain the heat and humidity will return. Likely another heat wave with highs in the 90s and a heat index that will be above 100 degrees for a few days. No severe weather is likely this week. Storm chances come up as we head into the weekend.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Showers and thunderstorms ending tonight
- Break from the rain Monday and Tuesday
- Heat and humidity return
- Highs in the 90s, heat index above 100 possible
- More Scattered storm chances Wednesday through Friday
- Heavier rain and storms are possible next weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms end before sundown with a few lingering sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies until after midnight. Skies clearing by morning. Low of 64 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
MONDAY: A few clouds during the morning will give way to full sunshine. Sunny and bright with the warmth and humidity High of 87 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. No chance of rain until later in the evening. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early with a chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day. Hot and humid. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick
