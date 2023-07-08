WATCH: High chance of gusty winds and storms for Sunday evening, potential flooding risk

Good evening everyone!
rainfall trends
We have showers and thunderstorms moving through into the evening with a chance for some gusty winds and training storms that could potentially pose a localized flooding risk. After the rain gets out of here this evening we will have a few very nice days to dry things out before we set into another very wet pattern heading into next weekend. While we get a break from the rain the heat and humidity will return. Likely another heat wave with highs in the 90s and a heat index that will be above 100 degrees for a few days. No severe weather is likely this week. Storm chances come up as we head into the weekend.
 
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 
  • Showers and thunderstorms ending tonight
  • Break from the rain Monday and Tuesday
  • Heat and humidity return
  • Highs in the 90s, heat index above 100 possible
  • More Scattered storm chances Wednesday through Friday
  • Heavier rain and storms are possible next weekend
weather story
HERE IS THE FORECAST: 
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms end before sundown with a few lingering sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies until after midnight. Skies clearing by morning. Low of 64 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
 
MONDAY: A few clouds during the morning will give way to full sunshine. Sunny and bright with the warmth and humidity High of 87 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
 
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. No chance of rain until later in the evening. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early with a chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day. Hot and humid. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
 
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
7 day forecast
 Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick
